Zoom Announces Partner Program for Zoom Phone BYOC

At its Zoomtopia Partner Connect conference, Zoom announced that all its reseller partners will be able to sell Zoom Phone Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) licenses.

Previously, only Zoom Master Agents could refer deals for Zoom Phone and Zoom Phone BYOC. Zoom is currently running a pilot program for select resellers that meet specific requirements to sell Zoom Phone BYOC and expects to add more resellers by the end of 2021, according to the statement.

Zoom Reseller Program Details

Zoom Phone is a cloud phone system. BYOC allows customers to keep their current public switched telephone network (PSTN) phone service by redirecting existing voice circuits to the Zoom Phone cloud, or to use a hybrid solution in conjunction with Zoom calling plans.

Zoom Phone BYOC customers who use enhanced cloud peering to connect to PSTN will also soon be able to access the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange, which allows customers to select the provider of their choice and provision phone numbers directly in the Zoom portal.

Zoom’s Partner Programs

The Zoom Referral Program for Master Agents launched in March 2021 to bring Zoom Phone to market through over 2,000 sub-agents.

The Zoom Phone Certified Integrator program allows integrators and partners to build value-added services to customers such as design, deployment and management of Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform, according to Zoom. The program also offers engagement with the Zoom PSO team, collaboration with the Zoom Phone design team and branding opportunities including a Zoom Phone Certified Integrator logo, as well as a listing on the Zoom Partner Locator, according to the company.

Laura Padilla, head of global business development and channel, Zoom, commented on the news: