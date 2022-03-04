5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 04 March 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, March 4, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. ‘Growth at All Costs’ Ends: Memo to venture-based technology companies and private equity-backed MSPs. Apparently, the “growth-at-all-costs” era is coming to an end, according to Thoma Bravo. The statement may at least partially explain some recent layoffs at Google Cloud and Hyperscience, ChannelE2E believes.

2. Funding – Professional Services Automation: ZERØ has raised $12 million in Series A funding. The company develops automation software for knowledge workers within professional services companies. This isn’t your typical MSP or PSA software play. Instead, ZERO focuses on law firms, accounting firms, and the financial services vertical. Still, we’ll be watching to see if ZERO dips its toes into the IT services channel.

3. Research – State of the MSP Market: Kaseya’s latest MSP Benchmark Survey results are here.

4. Talent – MSP: Appalachia Technologies has promoted Terri Bendl to VP of sales and marketing, and Mike Williams to president.

5. Talent – XDR Security: Cynet has hired Bruno Darmon as chief strategy officer.

6. SaaS and Single Sign-On (SSO): Datawiza , a no-code platform for implementing authentication and authorization for applications and APIs, now supports B2B Single Sign-On (SSO) . The result: Multi-tenant SaaS platforms can “immediately support the secure access requirements of their customers, no matter which identity platform the customers are using, including Microsoft Azure AD, Okta, Amazon, Google and more,” Datawiza indicated.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar