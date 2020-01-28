5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 28 January 2020

Here are five (actually, a bit more…) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Sip up.

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. SolarWinds MSP Security Patch: Details for N-central MSPs are here.

2. M&A – Multiple MSPs: Two or more MSP buyouts will likely be announced today. Keep an eye on ChannelE2E’s homepage, and our compiled list technology mergers and acquisitions for 2020.=

3. AWS Cloud Reliability: SIOS Technology Corp . has launched SIOS AppKeeper, a solution that protects customers from Amazon Web Services (AWS) EC2 service outages.

4. Growth – IT Monitoring: Blue Medora‘s customer base grew 60% in 2019, resulting in over 550 total customers worldwide. Monthly recurring revenue increased 52% as a result of this strong customer growth. The company did not disclose actual revenue or profit dollar figures.

5. Cisco Privacy Benchmark Study: Details are here.

6. Cisco IoT Security Strategy: Details are here.

7. SAP Earnings: SAP raised its revenue and profit outlook on Tuesday as new co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein delivered a solid first set of quarterly results at the leading provider of business software, Reuters reports.

8. Juniper Networks Earnings: Juniper’s Q4 earnings and revenues generally beat Wall Street’s expectations. The networking company returned to year-over-year growth in the December 2019 quarter, though overall revenue for the period rose only two percent.

9. Talent – Cloud Storage: Nasuni, a provider of cloud file services, has named two well-known technology industry leaders to its board of directors. The additions include Joel Reich, former executive vice president at NetApp, and Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk.

B. Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. ServiceNow – Vertical Market Partnerships: Emerging details are here.

2. Distribution: Synnex has agreed to distribute Area 1 Security‘s anti-phishing security service to U.S. partners.

3. Funding: Defendify, a SaaS cybersecurity solution designed specifically for small businesses, has raised $2 million in seed funding and will pursue more channel partnerships. Existing investor 3dot6 Ventures doubled down and led the round with participation from York IE, Maine Technology Institute (MTI), Maine Venture Fund (MVF), FreshTracks Capital, and Wasabi Ventures, the company says.

4. Check Point Partner Program: Check Point Software Technologies has launched a new partner program, led by Frank Rauch, Check Point’s head of worldwide channels The program introduces a new “Elite” tier, and also aligns with partners’ value-add Professional Services and MSSP initiatives, the company says.

5. Distribution: T3 Communications, owned by Digerati Technologies, has partnered with Utah-based Telarus, a technology services distributor and Master Agent with a network of 4,000 sales partners across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. Telarus will launch T3’s ‘Partner Program’ across the Telarus base of selling partners. T3 promotes cloud telephony, UCaaS, and business continuity solutions partners.

6. Partnership – Unified Communications: Altura has joined RingCentral’s channel partner program for cloud communications and contact center solutions.

7. SAP Integration: Sana Commerce has expanded its ERP suite to support SAP Business One Cloud integration. The integration options include one hosted directly by SAP, and one hosted by a third-party or hosting partner. This latest development is in addition to its existing portfolio of nine supported Microsoft Dynamics and SAP ERP systems, Sana Commerce says.

C. Upcoming Technology Conferences

