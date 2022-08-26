5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 26 August 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, August 26, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. IT Services – Bonus Cuts?: India’s top IT services firms are freezing or cutting staff bonuses, worried that tightening budgets at U.S. and European clients who are bracing for a recession will sharply hit their own profits after a pandemic-led boom, Reuters reported. The evidence: Infosys and Wipro recently told their employees they had reduced the variable pay portion of employee compensations, the report said.

2. Research – Small Business Financial Performance: The latest findings from Accenture and Xero are here.

3. Channel Chief – Breach and Attack Simulations: AttackIQ has hired Menlo Security and LogRhythm veteran John Brown as head of global channel.

4. Partner Program: Veriff has launched the R.E.V. Partner Program (Revenue Expansion with Veriff).

5. Dell Technologies Financial Results: Dell announced record Q2 revenues but joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday, Reuters reported.

6. MSP Software – Data Protection: MSP360 Managed Backup now features Object Lock immutability from Backblaze. MSPs can activate the capability to block object version deletion during a user-defined retention period. In other words, objects and files utilizing immutability cannot be deleted either intentionally or accidentally, MSP360 stated.

7. CISA Guidance – Quantum Computing and Security: When quantum computers reach higher levels of computing power and speed, they will be capable of breaking public key cryptography, threatening the security of business transactions, secure communications, digital signatures, and customer information, the CISA warned in an insights piece.

