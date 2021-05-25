5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 25 May 2021

Today's channel partner & MSP news involves Augmentt, Avaddon ransomware, eacs, Google Project Starline vs Zoom, iboss, Ingram Micro Cloud, One Identity, Panzura, Projector PSA, Sophos, Untangle & more. Sip up.

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. SaaS Management for MSPs: Augmentt has unveiled Augment Engage, which “makes it easy for MSPs to accelerate secure SaaS management by streamlining provisioning, simplifying daily user management and increasing productivity and security, at scale from a single screen,” the company says.

2. File Sharing Service – MSPs: Panzura has launched a Global File System-as-a-Service (GFSaaS) for MSPs. GFSaaS provides unified, outsourced management of unstructured data across hybrid and public clouds, Panzura says. CCL is the first MSP to offer Panzura GFSaaS to its end-customers.

3. PSA and BI Software: Projector PSA has launched Projector BI. The new module injects business intelligence and analytics into the professional services automation (PSA) software platform.

4. Distribution – Cloud Services: Ingram Micro Cloud is now distributing a full range of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services to its reseller network in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

5. Distribution – SMB Security: Brainworks Computer Technologie GmbH has agreed to distribute Untangle SMB security solutions to German-speaking countries.

6. Managed Network Security: Eacs , an MSP, has partnered with cloud-delivered network security provider iboss, the two companies say.

7. SaaS – Identity and Access Management (IAM): The One Identity Active Roles and Password Manager products are now available for SaaS-based. Also, One Identity unveiled Starling CertAccess, a SaaS-based solution that helps organizations leverage Active Directory (AD) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) in the enterprise.

8. Research – Avaddon Ransomware: Sophos has issued a research report describing what to expect when you’ve been hit with Avaddon Ransomware.

9. Google Starline vs. Zoom: Google’s Project Starline 3D videoconferencing system is well-timed for a post-pandemic world but still has a long way to go in seamlessly marrying the in-person and the virtual, three people who have used the system say, Reuters reports.

