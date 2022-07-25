5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market Updates: 25 July 2022

Today's channel partner & MSP market news involves Booz Allen CMMC compliance, Infosys, IT By Design's Build IT Live 2022, Nokia Managed Services, Successive Technologies & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, July 25, 2022.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Meet at Build IT Live 2022: ChannelE2E is set to attend this week’s Build IT Live 2022 conference for MSPs. If you’d like to potentially meet at the conference then please send me an email ([email protected]) with the subject line “Meet at Build IT Live.”

2. MSP Business Unit for Sale?: Nokia may be looking to sell its managed services business unit.

3. Revenues – IT Services and Consulting: Infosys revenue was $4.4 billion in Q1 of fiscal 2023, up 21.4% from $3.8 billion in Q1 of fiscal 2022. Net profit slipped slightly to $689 million — down from $704 million. Revenues beat Wall Street expectations but profits were lightly below analyst expectations, according to SeekingAlpha.

4. Executive Leadership – IT Services and Consulting: Successive Technologies has hired Metafora, Sapient and Tata veteran Steve Dantas as Chief Growth Officer – with a focus on North America.

5. CMMC Compliance: Booz Allen Hamilton been authorized as a CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). Booz Allen is among the first to become an authorized C3PAO in the CMMC ecosystem, the company said.

6. AI Talent: Google has dismissed a senior software engineer who claimed the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot LaMDA was a self-aware person, Reuters reported.

