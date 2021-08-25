5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 25 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Sip up.

Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Distribution – Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Tech Data has agreed to distribute ActZero’s MDR software. ActZero announced an MSP and MSSP partner program in May 2021, and raised $40 million in funding in March 2021.

2. IT Solutions Provider – Managed Security Services: Centrilogic has launched an expanded Cybersecurity and Managed Security Services portfolio, led by Steven Cohen, a deeply experienced security industry veteran. Key services span: CISO-as-a-service, security assessments, managed security, and incident response services.

3. Data Protection Software for MSPs: StorageCraft Cloud Services Basics, owned by Arcserve, now supports 500GB backup per machine, annual retention points, and cloud portal management at a $20 per machine price point. It also includes an on-premises data protection license for either StorageCraft’s ShadowXafe or ShadowProtect. This is one of the first Arcserve news announcements since Arcserve announced the departure of CEO Tom Signorello in mid-August 2021. Chairman Dave Hansen is interim CEO amid the search for a successor. Arcserve did not say why Signorello left the business. Arcserve and StroageCraft merged in a private-equity backed deal that surfaced in February 20212.

4. ScanSource Quarterly Financial Results: The distributor announced Q4 of fiscal 2021 financial results. Key metrics include:

Net sales of $852.7 million, up 34 percent compared to Q4 of 2020.

Net income from continuing operations of $20.7 million, compared to a loss of $108.9 million in Q4 of 2020.

5. Intuit Quarterly Financial Results: The small business and consumer financial software company announced Q4 of fiscal 2021 financial results. Key metrics include:

Total revenue of $2.6 billion, up 41 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Net income of $380 million, compared to $445 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

6. Funding – Observability Software: Cribl has raised $200 million in new Series C funding led by Greylock and Redpoint Ventures, joined by new investor IVP, existing investors Sequoia and CRV, and with strategic investment from Citi Ventures, the company says.

7. (Lack of) Employee Rights: Google employees have no legal right to protest the company’s choice of clients, the internet giant told a judge weighing the U.S. government’s allegations that its firings of activists violated the National Labor Relations Act, Bloomberg reports.

