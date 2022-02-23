5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 23 February 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Research – IT Distribution: Keep an eye on the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) Knowledge Hub, which features research and analysis from GTDC and partner companies. Among the latest insights to note: A look at the evolving relationship between distributors and hyperscale Cloud Service Providers.

2. MSPs and Desktop Management: Nerdio now offers “full integration with Microsoft Endpoint Manager (MEM),” which allows Nerdio Manager for MSPs to manage “all physical devices and virtual desktops,” the company indicated. This Nerdio blog offers more details. Additional Microsoft perspectives and resources for partners are here.

3. MSP and Cloud Backup: Barracuda has added three new regional data centers in France, United Arab Emirates, and India. Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup sales grew by 55% in the past 12 months, though actual revenue dollar figures were not disclosed.

3. MSPs and Multi-Cloud IaaS Management: CloudBlue, an Ingram Micro business, has launched CloudBlue PSA IaaS 360, an automation tool that allows MSPs to “streamline their multi-cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) practices,” the company said.

4. MSP Partner Program – SaaS and Data Management: AvePoint has enhanced its global partner program to help MSPs, VARs, cloud consultants and DevOps partners to “capitalize on collaboration security revenue opportunities,” the company said.

5. MSP Security Options – Cloud Marketplace: Pax8‘s cloud marketplace in North America now includes WatchGuard‘s network security platform. The platform provides MSPs with network security, network visibility, SD-WAN, DNS filtering, policy management, threat detection, and more, the companies indicated.

6. MSP Partner Program – Ransomware Mitigation: Illumio has launched an MSP program “designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) reduce the risk of suffering from ransomware attacks and other breaches. Initial partners include FusionTek and Straight Edge Technology.

7. Ransomware Mitigation Warranty: Rubrik’s ransomware warranty now includes the company’s isolated cloud vault service for critical data. Customers using Rubrik Cloud Vault, built on Microsoft Azure, can “benefit from the assurance that Rubrik will pay up to 5 million dollars in recovery-related costs, in the event Rubrik is unable to recover secured data,” the company indicated.

8. Cloud Software Container Protection: Redstor has launched a new service designed to help CSPs and MSPs protect Kubernetes environments in AWS.

9. European Cloud Partners: Twenty-eight companies and organizations have aligned with various standards to build out European cloud services while countering public cloud giants such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

10. Lenovo Quarterly Financial Results: Third-quarter profit jumped 62% to an all-time high of $640 million at Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers said, according to Reuters.

11. Rackspace Quarterly Financial Results: Rackspace’s latest financial forecast raised investor concerns about the multi-cloud MSP.