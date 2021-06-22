5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 22 June 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Accenture Ventures, Enseo, H.I.G. Capital, Horizon.ai, Imburse, Invarosoft, Liberman Networks, West Monroe and more. Sip up.

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Innovation – MSP Software: Invarosoft’s ITSM Customer Experience (CX) platform for MSPs and IT teams has earned a U.S. patent.

2. M&A – Private Equity and Hospitality IT Solutions: H.I.G. Capital has acquired Enseo, a hospitality IT solutions provider that is expanding into the senior living, education and healthcare verticals.

3. Investment – IT Services and E-Commerce: Accenture Ventures has invested in Imburse, a cloud-based, payments-as-a-service enterprise platform that “simplifies the way businesses around the world access the global payments ecosystem,” Accenture says. Financial terms were not disclosed.

4. Executive Leadership – Technology Consulting: West Monroe has promoted multiple executives as the Chicago-based consulting firm continues to increase its national scale.

5. Partner Program – Penetration Testing as a Service: Horizon3.ai, which offers automated penetration testing-as-a-service (APTaaS), has launched the NodeZero Certified Partner program. Liberman Networks is the company’s first certified partner.

