5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 20 March 2020

Here ere are five (actually a bit more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, March 20, 2020.

Our Daily Brew

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Emergency Small Business Loans: Here’s how to find them.

2. Small Business Cash Flow Crunch: Here’s the latest research, and next moves for MSPs.

3. Free Tools to Assist Work From Home: Here’s the list, updated daily.

4. Work From Home: Cato Networks has launched Cato SDP with Instant Access to help IT teams deliver work-from-home solutions at scale worldwide, the company says.

5. Follow this MSP’s Lead: Don’t Panic. Do take proactive steps. How? Follow these tips from Business Continuity Technologies and co-owner Lester Keizer.

6. MSP – Financial Services: Onepath has unveiled Onepath Analytics, a cloud-based, out-of-the-box business intelligence solution for finance professionals, the MSP says.

7. Private Equity and the Pandemic: How will private equity firms navigate the coronavirus pandemic? New Morgan Stanley research says this.

8. Venture Capital: Summit Partners, which recently invested in NinjaRMM, has raised nearly $1.1 billion for its third European growth equity fund, according to an SEC filing, Pitchbook reports. Admittedly, we don’t know if the coronavirus pandemic will impact financial commitments to that fund.

9. Funding – Customer Experience: UserTesting, a customer experience platform provider, has raised $100 million in a round led by Insight Partners (parent of Kaseya). Existing investors Accel, OpenView and Greenspring also participated in the funding.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences

