Coronavirus: Free Remote Work Technology Tools List

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, technology companies have introduced free offers to assist businesses with remote workers, work-at-home initiatives, and more.

Here’s a list of free tools and offers, updated regularly, to assist channel partners and MSPs with their business needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising, Marketing and Social Media

Facebook: The giant plans to award $100 million in cash grants and ad credits for up to 30,000 small businesses in over 30 countries to address the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports. The majority will be in cash grants and Facebook will disclose more details soon about how businesses will be able to apply for assistance, the report says.

Broadband

CenturyLink and Comcast have suspended Internet data caps during the coronavirus pandemic, The Colorado Sun reports.

Cloud Services

OnScale: The provider of Cloud Engineering Simulation now offers free cloud core-hours to customers to promote customer safety and mitigate any productivity loss due to office shutdowns. Customers are invited to reach out to info@onscale.com with any questions about accessing OnScale and using free core-hours from home while working remotely during the outbreak.

Collaboration (Chat, File Sharing, Video Conferencing & More)

Cybersecurity

Beachhead Solutions: MSPs can add free licenses to their current SimplySecure license allocation. The free license offer can be used for MSPs’ own employees and/or for their clients and their employees. Request details here: support@beachheadsolutions.com

MSPs can add free licenses to their current license allocation. The free license offer can be used for MSPs’ own employees and/or for their clients and their employees. Request details here: PCMatic: All current and future PC Matic MSP partners are now able to add unlimited endpoints to their accounts – at no additional charge through the end of June 2020.

All current and future PC Matic MSP partners are now able to add unlimited endpoints to their accounts – at no additional charge through the end of June 2020. SentinelOne: The autonomous cybersecurity platform company is making SentinelOne Core available free of charge beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, May 16, 2020.

IT Service Management and IT Support

Addigy , a cloud-based Apple device management platform for businesses, institutions and MSP, on March 17 announced free 60-day access for organizations shifting to virtual work from home policies.

ServiceNow: has announced four new community apps to help its customers, including government agencies and enterprises, manage complex emergency response workflows. These apps are now available at servicenow.com/crisisresponse for customers to access free of charge through September 30, 2020.

Coronavirus & COVID-19 Free Offer Scams

Please note: Readers should double-check all offers mentioned above, as well as additional offers you see on line, receive via social media and email, etc. The Federal Government has warned that some bogus free offers are actually malware, phishing and ransomware campaigns. In some cases, the cybercriminals imitate legitimate companies and offers.

