Coronavirus Updates: Technology Supply Chain, Business and Economic Impact

The Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread across China, Asia and the rest of the world. In addition to the massive human toll, the coronavirus also threatens to impact the global technology supply chain and international business operations.

Here are the latest updates from a range of sources as of Wednesday, January 29, 8:50 a.m. ET.

Coronavirus Outbreak: By the Numbers

1. Human Toll: At least 132 people are dead and more than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in mainland China, as the Wuhan coronavirus spreads across Asia and the rest of the world. There are more than 91 confirmed cases outside of China, including at least five in the US. Source: CNN

2. Containment in China: Nearly 60 million people are under partial or full lockdowns in Chinese cities. Source: CNN.

3. Travel: Multiple updates…

Airlines based in North America, Europe and Asia are canceling flights to China as authorities there seek to contain the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. British Airways, United Airlines, Air Asia, Cathay Pacific, Air India and Finnair have announced plans to slash the number of flights they are operating to China or stop flying to the country entirely. Other airlines are offering customers refunds on flights to China. Source : CNN Business, January 29, 2020.

: CNN Business, January 29, 2020. White House officials have told U.S. airlines the Trump administration is considering suspending China flights amid an escalating death toll from the new coronavirus, but it has not decided to take that step. Source: CNBC, January 28, 2020.

4. World Health Organization Guidelines: The World Health Organization has released advice and guidelines related to the Coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Technology Supply Chain, Business and Conference Updates

Apple Supply Chain: Multiple updates…

The potential impact of Coronavirus on Apple’s supply chain is limited, analysts say. Source : Barron’s, January 28, 2020.

: Barron’s, January 28, 2020. Apple on January 28 issued a wider-than-usual sales forecast to reflect what CEO Tim Cook called “uncertainty” caused by a virus outbreak that’s cutting retail traffic, shutting stores and prompting the company to limit employee travel in China, one of its most important markets. Apple has some suppliers in the Wuhan area. All of the suppliers there are alternate sources and Apple is working on mitigation plans to make up any expected production loss. With respect to supply sources that are outside the Wuhan area, the impact is less clear at this time. Source: Bloomberg, January 29, 2020.

Chinese Government: Authorities in China are taking steps to reduce the mass migration of workers back to factories after the Chinese lunar new year holiday to reduce the risk of infection. For example, Suzhou, a tech hub north-west of Shanghai, has barred businesses from resuming operations before February 8. The central government has so far extended the holiday by three days until February 2. Source: Financial Times, January 29, 2020.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2020: The massive event will proceed as planned, 24-27 February 2020. Still, conference organizers are “monitoring and assessing the potential impact of the Coronavirus on MWC Barcelona 2020.” The organizers say they will:

Carefully follow and adhere to: the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendations, all applicable Chinese government recommendations, all Spanish health authority recommendations and all police/health recommendations and protocols.

Provide additional medical personnel for on-site support in the run-up to and during the event.

Work with Fira de Barcelona to ensure sufficient sanitising products throughout all venues and implement other activity in line with recommendations from our city partners.

Support exhibitors who may not be able to travel to MWC Barcelona (via GSMA account managers or the Customer Care Team).

Robert Bosch: The chief executive of Robert Bosch, the world’s biggest auto components supplier, warned that coronavirus could impact its global supply chain, which is heavily dependent on China. Source: Reuters, January 29, 2020.

Starbucks: The global coffee store chain temporarily closed more than half of its stores in mainland China as an outbreak of coronavirus has surged through the country, affecting thousands of people. Source: NPR, January 28, 2020.

Additional Worker Impact: Tech companies in China — such as Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu — have all told their staff to work from home for an extended period. Source: Financial Times, January 29, 2020.

