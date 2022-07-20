5 Channel Partner Programs and MSP Market News Updates: 20 July 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Fred’s Town Hall: Shocking for the uninitiated. But familiar territory for those who have worked in and around Kaseya since 2015.

2. Channel Chief – Cyber Insurance: DataStream has appointed Larry Meador as its new channel chief. The cyber insurance provider, which is expanding from the U.S. to Canada, works with MSPs, MSSPs and other channel professionals. .

3. Talent – Network Automation: Gluware has hired Terry Healey as VP of sales acceleration marketing.

4. Distribution – AWS Storage Appliance: TD SYNNEX plans to distribute Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance, a physical, standalone, validated server configuration for on-premises deployments, the distributor said.

5. Partnership – Canadian Government Cloud Services: ThinkOn and Lorica Cybersecurity have partnered to “bring next-generation encrypted data analytics solutions to the ThinkOn cloud computing platform,” the companies said.

6. Partnership: Mindtree and Rubrik have partnered to offer a unified cyber-recovery platform named MINDTREE VAULT.

7. Study – Hybrid and Remote Employee Management: NinjaOne’s findings are here.

8. Heatwave Triggers Cloud Data Center Outages: Extreme heat in London knocked Google and Oracle cloud data centers offline, Bloomberg reported.

