5 Channel Partner and MSP News Updates: 20 January 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, January 20, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM): MSPs can run Action1’s RMM software for free for up to 100 endpoints for forever.

2. SaaS Application Management: Axonius has unveiled Axonius SaaS Management to help security, IT, finance, and risk teams control the complexity, cost, and risk of software as a service (SaaS). We’ll be watching to see if or how Axonius positions against MSP-friendly SaaS application management, monitoring and security tools from Augmentt and SaaS Alerts, among others.

3. ServiceNow Partner Rebrands: Highmetric, backed by private equity firm Gryphon Investors, is now branded as NewRocket after making multiple ServiceNow partner acquisitions.

4. ServiceNow Consulting Partner: DXC Technology has launched a DXC ServiceNow Strategic Business Group.

5. Executive Leadership – Cloud Marketplace: Pax8 has hired Nikki Meyer as VP of global vendor alliances, and Caroline Goles as VP of digital sales strategy. Meyer will report to Aaron Garza, SVP of business development, and Goles will report to David James, chief data officer. The hires arrive amid Pax8’s continued global expansion and march toward a potential IPO.

6. Executive Leadership – Cloud Services: Lightstream has hired Joe Vadakkan as executive vice president for global sales and engineering.

7. Datadog Channel Chief: Datadog has named Sean Walters as chief revenue officer (CRO) to “collaborate closely with go-to-market and customer-facing teams and will oversee all global sales initiatives.” Alas, the announcement did not mention channel partners or MSP go-to-market strategies. Many MSPs leverage Datadog to monitor and secure various cloud applications.

8. SMB Ransomware Prevention: CyberSaint has launched CyberBase, which enables customers to understand their ransomware risk profile aligned with the NIST Ransomware Risk Management Framework.

9. Dell Technology as a Service: Dell continues to expand its APEX as-a-service portfolio. The newest options include APEX Multi-Cloud Data Services, Backup Services, along with various multi-cloud file storage and DevOps efforts. Dell’s APEX revenues apparently are growing quickly — though they likely represent a small percentage of the hardware giant’s overall quarterly sales.

10. Funding – Password Management: 1Password has raised $620 million in a funding led by ICONIQ Growth.

11. Partnership – Data Security and Google Cloud: Protegrity has partnered with Google Cloud to support the upcoming release of BigQuery remote functions.

12. Partnership – Windows 11 Deployments & Lifecycle Management: ReadyWorks and Access IT Automation have partnered to automate Windows lifecycle management — including Windows 11 rollouts.

13. Partnership – AWS: SoftwareONE & AWS are partnering to “accelerate their customers’ cloud journeys.”