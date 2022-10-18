5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 18 October 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Sip up.

Frequency: Typically every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Survey – Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs: Participate here to earn potential honors. The survey is open to all MSPs worldwide. We’ll share results and honorees in Q4 of 2022.

2. Survey – Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: Participate here to earn potential honors. The survey is open to all MSPs worldwide. We’ll share results and honorees in the first half of 2023.

3. Microsoft Layoffs: A report suggests that Microsoft has underdone some targeted layoffs…

4. Cloud Services Venture Capital Plummets: The amount of money invested in private cloud-computing companies in Europe, Israel and the United States dropped 42% in the third quarter of 2022, a report from venture capital firm Accel revealed, according to Reuters.

5. Valuation Reset: Intel’s Mobileye is targeting a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering (IPO, less than a third of what it had previously expected, Reuters noted.

6. Distribution – Conference: The D&H Thread conference gathers on Wednesday in Anaheim, California.

7. Distribution – Networking & More: Comstor has expanded its Cisco Systems partnership to “nurture a future-ready channel ecosystem in Malaysia,” the two companies said.

8. Partner Program – Communications: Nylas has launched a channel partner program through a strategic partnership with UpStack. The result: UpStack’s network of 2,000 vetted developers can now leverage Nylas via the UpStack Marketplace.

9. Partner Relationship Management (PRM): Zift Solutions has unveiled ZiftONE for Ecosystems, a “new package to power channel partner program ecosystems,” the company said. The system supports Multi-Partner Deal Registration, Provider Locator and other capabilities.

10. Cloud Cost Management: Sumo Logic has launched a new app for AWS Cost Explorer . This app helps customers track and visualize AWS Cost Explorer data through the Sumo Logic platform across account, region, and service levels, Sumo Logic said.

11. AWS Marketplace – Payment Automation: Boomi has launched Boomi Disbursement for AWS Marketplace. The solution “aims to help customers automate revenue recognition and reconciliation, shortening the time to payment for AWS Marketplace sellers,” Boomi said.

12. Data Protection: Zscaler announced “new advancements” that “accelerate data protection programs from months to hours with zero configuration for data loss prevention (DLP),” the cloud security company said.

13. IT Services – Leadership: The ePlus board of directors has expanded to include AppDirect Chief Operating Officer Renée Bergeron.

14. B2B Commerce – Simplified Branding: AppDirect, a B2B subscription commerce platform, plans to unify its AppDirect and AppSmart entities under the AppDirect brand. Customers will start seeing changes related to this alignment on the company’s platforms, website, and social media in January 2023, AppDirect said.

15. Talent – Platform as a Service: Userful Corporation has hired AccelOps, AWS and Dell EMC veteran Jay Phillips as chief revenue officer (CRO).

