5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 18 March 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Private Equity Invests In MSP: Aspire Technology Solutions, a UK-based MSP and cybersecurity solutions provider with 200 employees, has received a minority private equity investment from LCD. The MSP plans to create more than 150 jobs.

3. Kaseya Powered Services: Kaseya has updated its Powered Services Pro — a sales and marketing enablement platform for MSPs. New capabilities span new product sales certifications and Done-4-U social media services.

4. Fortinet Service Provider Partnerships: Fortinet outlined partner milestones here.

5. Partner Program – XDR: Anomali has launched the Anomali Resilience Partner Program for Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Distributors.

6. Partnership: Keep an eye on this relationship involving LimaCharlie and SOC Prime.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar