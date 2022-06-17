5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 17 June 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market news involves CyberFox, Datadog, Kaseya-Datto, Connect IT Global 2022, Fred Voccola, SaaS Alerts CEO Jim Lippie, SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) and more. Sip up.

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, June 27, 2022.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Kaseya-Datto Merger: Kaseya is set to host the Connect IT Global 2022 conference starting June 21 in Las Vegas. Will Kaseya complete the Datto acquisition in time for the event? It’s a long shot… but Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola has a habit of making big things happen on his schedule. Either way, we’ll watching for product, platform and strategy updates from Kaseya at the conference.

2. SaaS Application Security: Will SaaS application security become as ubiquitous as PC anti-virus software? That’s the thesis from SaaS Alerts CEO Jim Lippie. We’ll share more perspectives soon.

3. Building a Cyber Platform: CyberFox already develops password management and privileged access management (PAM) software for MSPs. That organic R&D work will continue. But take a closer look, and you may hear some rumors about CyberFox quietly building additional cybersecurity solutions for MSPs. The company is led by ConnectWise co-founder and former CEO David Bellini. We’ll share more details soon.

4. End-to-End Observability: Datadog has launched Observability Pipelines to help organizations “collect, manage and route observability data.” The new product is based on Vector, an open source framework for building telemetry pipelines.

5. SOC as a Service – Market Forecast: The SOC as a Service market will reach $10.1 billion in 2027, up from $6.1 billion in 2022. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%, according to MarketsAndMarkets. Still, the SOCaaS market definition can be confusing since the solutions can often involve pure software options, SOC analysts for hire, or a mix of solutions.

