5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 16 May 2022

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. How Kaseya Outbid Six Firms to Buy Datto: The inside details are here.

2. Why Thoma Bravo Avoided Datto Buyout Bidding War: More inside details are here.

3. M&A Rumor – Government IT Services: Private equity firm Carlyle Group may acquire U.S. government IT consulting and cybersecurity firm ManTech International at a valuation of roughly $4 billion, a report suggests.

4. Managed Security Sales Tool: Hudson Rock, an Israeli cybercrime intelligence startup, has launched Bayonet, a sales prospecting tool designed specifically for sales professionals and MSSPs selling cybersecurity products and services, the company said.

5. Talent – Data Security: PKWARE has promoted Sarah Fellner to vice president of global marketing.

6. Talent – Data Platforms: Splunk has hired Salesforce and Microsoft veteran Petra Jenner as senior VP and GM for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a new position that aligns with Splunk’s GM for APAC and AMER. Jenner oversees Splunk’s go-to-market for EMEA, which includes channel partners. She reports to Christian T. Smith, senior VP and chief revenue officer.

