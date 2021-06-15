5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 15 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Sip up.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – Accenture Acquisitions: Accenture has acquired more than 70 technology consulting firms and MSPs since 2019, according to ChannelE2E’s ongoing daily coverage of the M&A market.

2. M&A – All MSP Acquisitions: See more than 800 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT service providers and technology companies listed here.

3. Talent – IT Services Provider: Intelisys, a ScanSource company, named Michael Sterl as senior VP of sales. Sterl will lead the field and inside sales teams at Intelisys.

4. Activist Investor Targets Telecom Company: Outerbridge Capital Management is urging Comtech Telecommunications to explore strategic alternatives — including a potential company sale. In a letter to Comtech’s board of directors, Outerbridge says Comtech has best-in-class products and strong growth prospects, but the investment firm alleges that Comtech is “significantly undervalued in the public markets due to, among other things, poor corporate governance, a history of capital misallocation, and a lack of executive succession planning.” Comtech did not comment.

5. Microsoft Teams and UCaaS: Demand for Evolve IP’s Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution is outpacing traditional Unified Communications in both year-over-year growth (856%) and 2021 sales by a factor of 3:1, the cloud-centric MSP reports. Still, Evolve IP did not disclose actual revenue dollar figures for the solution.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Distribution – Video Conferencing: Synnex has agreed to distribute Owl Labs‘ immersive video conferencing solutions.

2. Integration – Digital Signage and Apple TV Devices: Carousel Digital Signage is compatible with Jamf Now, the cloud-based mobile device management solution for SMB customers. The result: Carousel customers and partners can more easily manage digital signage content across Apple TV devices.

3. Ecosystem – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): The UiPath community now has 1.5 million members, the RPA software company says. To support that community, UiPath has introduced a Use Case Repository; a UiPath Community job board; and a Community Mentorship Program. The developments surface amid the UiPath DevCon 2021 virtual conference.

4. Partnership – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Enterprise Bot has announced a strategic collaboration with Automation Anywhere. Enterprise Bot utilizes machine learning to “power conversational chatbots, email and voice bots that manage customer service queries and provide efficient, responsive client support.” The Enterprise Bot software now integrates with Automation Anywhere’s RPA software.

5. Partnership — Remote Asset and Service Management: TeamViewer and SAP are partnering to promote remote support software in industrial environments. The partnership includes a technical integration of TeamViewer Frontline, an Augmented Reality (AR) based workflow and remote support suite for deskless workers, into SAP´s solutions for asset and service management. Also, TeamViewer will join the SAP partner program as the two companies roll out a joint go-to-market strategy.

6. Partnership – Oracle Cloud Migrations: Global IT consulting firm Wipro has partnered with Oracle to launch Wipro Zero Cost Transformation, a new offering that helps organizations migrate to the cloud.