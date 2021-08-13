5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 13 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, August 13, 2021. Sip up.

1. MSP Software Road Map: Where is Liongard heading next with its MSP automation software? New clues emerged in this blog…

2. More MSP Software & Cybersecurity Investments?: Summit Partners — which owns stakes in NinjaRMM and Red Canary — plans to raise $7 billion for a new North America-focused fund, a report says.

3. Private Equity – RSA Security: Clearlake Capital Group has completed an investment in RSA Security. Clearlake is now an equal owner in RSA with Symphony Technology Group. Ontario Teachers’ remains a minority shareholder.

4. Funding – Customer Experience (CX) Technology: Talkdesk has raised $230 million in Series D funding and is now valued at more than $10 billion. The company also hired Sumo Logic veteran Sydney Carey as chief financial officer (CFO).

5. Amazon Spending: At a time when regulators worldwide are investigating Amazon for alleged anti-competitive activities, the e-commerce giant is emphasizing its economic importance as a massive buyer of supplies and services. Indeed, Amazon is on pace to spend over $120 billion on supplies and services from businesses in the U.S. in 2021. The purchases are from more than 200,000 companies, Amazon says.

1. Distribution: The Synnex Stellr cloud services business is now a master agent for Nextiva’s cloud communications solutions.

2. Public Cloud MSP: SHI International has reaffirmed its Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status.

3. Partnership – Software- Defined Networks: Verizon Business, in partnership with Equinix, is expanding its Software-Defined Interconnect (SDI) solution. SDI enables customers to connect their MPLS and Ethernet private networking services to hundreds of cloud, infrastructure and service providers, the companies say.

