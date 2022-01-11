5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 11 January 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. Funding – SaaS Management Software: Zluri has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by MassMutual Ventures with participation from existing investors, Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital. Zluri did not mention a partner strategy in the funding announcement. In stark contrast, SaaS application security and management companies such as Augmentt and SaaS Alerts have go-to-market strategies focused purely on MSPs.

2. Integration – SentinelOne and ServiceNow: SentinelOne has unveiled the SentinelOne App for ServiceNow Security Incident Response (SIR). The integration unites security and IT teams for more effective incident response, the two companies said.

3. Channel Chief – Risk Management Software: Ostendio has hired Doug Ochs as VP of channel partnerships and alliances.

4. Partner Program – Ransomware Risk Mitigation: X Security has introduced ransomware preparedness assessment services that MSPs and MSSPs can offer to small business end-customers.

5. Partnership – Cloud SIEM: Larsen & Toubro Infotech is leveraging Securonix for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Snowflake for cloud data storage management. Those technologies power LTI’s Active eXtended Detection & Response platform (Active XDR) platform.

6. Partner Program – Bot Mitigation: Netacea has launched a new North American partner program, hired a U.S.-based leadership team, and partnered with UPSTACK to reach businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions.

7. Oracle Software License Management: Software Licensing Consultants (SLC) has developed new proprietary tools for assessing compliance with Oracle software licensing.

8. Distribution: Telarus has agreed to distribute Nord Security’s software to partners.

9. Executive Leadership – Intel: Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, a 25-year Intel veteran, has been tapped to lead the company’s Client Computing Group (CCG). Also, the chip giant hired Micron veteran David Zinsner as CFO. Zinsner will join the Intel on January 17, 2022.

