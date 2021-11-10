5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 10 November 2021

Today's channel partner program and MSP news involves Cisco Systems, ConnectWise, Datto, DriveNets, Ingram Micro, N-able, SAGE, Slidebean, Wipro, Zapier and more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. State of MSP Software Market: N-able announced quarterly financial results yesterday. Datto is expected to announce quarterly results today. Plus, the ConnectWise IT Nation 2021 keynotes kick off today. Roll all that together, and we’ll soon have a good feel for the current state of the MSP market. Stay tuned for analysis.

2. SaaS Cost Management Tool: Slidebean, a fundraising toolkit for startups, has launched a SaaS spend tracking tool and cost management tool called Recurring.

3. Business Application Services for MSPs: Ingram Micro has unveiled multiple Data Fabric and Business Application Services to “simplify the complexity solution providers and MSPs face when architecting, adopting, scaling or optimizing a cloud-first strategy for midmarket and enterprise customers,” the distributed said.

4. Partner Program – Cisco Systems: The networking giant rolled out a simplified approach to partner engagements. We’ll share more thoughts soon.

5. Partnership: Zapier, a workflow automation platform for business, is now available in the Sage Marketplace in the U.K., Ireland, U.S. and Canada.

6. Communications Service Providers: WiPro and DriveNets have partnered to offer digital transformation services to CSPs (communication service providers).

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar