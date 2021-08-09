5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 09 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, August 9, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. List of Companies Requiring Employee Vaccinations: Before you visit Microsoft and these other companies, make sure you understand their in-office vaccination policies.

2. Rumor – Private Equity and IT Consulting: Multiple private equity firms may be looking to acquire Atos, the France-based global IT consulting company, a report says.

3. Rumor – Cisco Cloud Stack: Cisco Systems denied a report stating that the networking company plans to develop a private cloud subscription service to counter Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Meanwhile, Cisco is marching ahead of Cisco Plus — an everything-as-a-service strategy that counters Dell Apex and HPE GreenLake.

4. Ransomware and MSP Software: A leaked Conti Ransomware Gang Playbook and resulting cyber industry chatter mentions Atera’s software, but Atera has assured MSPs that its cloud-based software has not been compromised and remains secure.

5. Global SD-WAN Support: Expereo has opened a new 10,000 square foot Customer Support Excellence Center in Dubai, UAE. The managed Internet, SD-WAN, SASE and cloud access solutions provider has existing Customer Support efforts in the Philippines and Buenos Aires, supported by expert Network Engineering Centers in the Netherlands, France, and USA. The latest UAE Center will house more than 100 experts from 18 different nationalities speaking 32 language.

6. Avaya Quarterly Financial Results: The cloud unified communications company announced Q3 of fiscal 2021 financial results. Key metrics include:

Revenue of $732 million, up 2 percent from Q3 of fiscal 2020.

GAP net income of $41 million, down from $73 million in Q3 of fiscal 2020.

CAPs (cloud, alliance partner and subscription) was 40 percent of revenue, up from 30 percent in Q3 of fiscal 2020.

Avaya OneCloud ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) reached $425 million, up 275 percent since this time last year.

Avaya expects to reach $1 billion in ARR by the end of 2022. RingCentral owns a stake in Avaya.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and Integrations

1. Partner Program – MSSPs: Nozomi Networks has announced the MSSP Elite Program — a partner program that’s designed to help MSSPs deliver OT and IoT managed security services. Inaugural partners include Accenture, FireEye Mandiant, Moro Hub, and Telefónica.

2. Milestone – AWS Certifications: The Ingram Micro Cloud team has collectively achieved the milestone of 200 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certifications, the distributor says. Also, Ingram Micro Cloud now has a network of roughly 1,000 AWS Partners.

3. MSP Partner Strategy: Cloud and email security provider Zix is gaining traction with its global MSP partner expansion, CEO David Wagner says.

