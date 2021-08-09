Cisco Cloud Stack Rumor vs Cisco Plus As-a-Service Reality

Cisco Systems has denied a report that it’s developing a Cloud Stack service to manage hardware and software within private data centers for customers. The alleged Cloud Stack strategy would be Cisco’s private cloud response to public cloud giants such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Alleged details about the Cisco Cloud Stack strategy surfaced in The Information, a respected business and technology publication that closely tracks Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area companies. But a Cisco spokesperson quickly shot down the report, telling Reuters that claims about a private cloud management strategy were not accurate.

‘Cisco Plus’ Seeks to Deliver Everything as a Service

Amid Cisco Cloud Stack rumors, one this is clear: The networking company has been planning to deliver Cisco Plus — a complete as-a-service portfolio — in 2021. Cisco Plus spans the company’s entire data center, compute, networking and storage portfolio — plus third-party storage and software. Cisco’s goal is to bridge on-premises, edge and public cloud opportunities.

The overall Cisco Plus strategy seeks to position the company as a partner to public cloud service providers (CSPs) such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform — while also positioning Cisco Plus vs. the Dell Apex and HPE GreenLake strategies.

Led by CEO Chuck Robbins, Cisco continues to invest in hardware while also shifting more and more of its business to a recurring revenue models.

Cisco as a Service for MSPs That Support SMB Customers

Cisco also continues to enhance its as-a-service portfolio for MSPs that support SMB customers. Recent moves include hiring Michelle Ragusa-McBain as global lead and channel evangelist for XaaS and MSPs worldwide.

Also, German Gonzalez, MSP business development manager at Cisco, described the Meraki & Umbrella partner strategy in this ChannelE2E podcast.

