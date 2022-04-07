5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 07 April 2022

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. M&A – Data Center Rumor: Cyxtera apparently is up for sale… (yet again).

2. Warren Buffett Backs HP Inc.: Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it has purchased nearly 121 million shares of HP. The investment gives Berkshire a roughly 11.4% stake in HP, worth about $4.2 billion based on the PC and printing company’s closing stock price on April 6, 2022 of $34.91, Reuters reported.

3. Channel Chief: GoTo (formerly LogMeIn) has hired Michael Day as its new VP of partner sales.

4. Partnership – Cloud Data Protection: MSP360 Managed Backup now supports Wasabi’s new storage regions in Frankfurt, Germany; London, England; and Paris, France, the companies said.

5. Partnership – Multi-Cloud MSP Data Protection: Rackspace has partnered with Cohesity to offer multi-cloud managed backup and recovery solutions to customers worldwide. The effort includes data protection for VMware-based clouds, Rackspace noted.

6. Desktop as a Service (DaaS): TD Synnex has launched Click-to-Run, a managed virtual desktop as a service that leverages Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD).

7. Integration – CloudBlue and CloudSense: Ingram Micro’s CloudBlue is partnering with CloudSense, a provider of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software. The result: An integration between the two systems will “allow telecommunications providers to enrich their own portfolio of B2B solutions more efficiently,” CloudBlue and CloudSense asserted.

8. Endpoint Management: Tanium, which develops a converged endpoint management platform, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

