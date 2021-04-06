5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 06 April 2021
Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Sip up.
A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News
1. MSP Marketing Services – Europe: Marketopia, a full-service marketing agency for MSPs and IT companies, has expanded from its Florida headquarters and opened a London-based office. Scott Tyson, director of international sales, is driving the European expansion.
2. Apple Device Management: Mosyle has launched Mosyle Fuse for Apple devices. The cloud-native solution supports mobile device management (MDM), identity management, automated applications installing and patching, and multi-layer endpoint security for Apple-focused enterprises, Mosyle says. Also, the company has launched Mosyle Business Free — which offers MDM capabilities for up to 30 devices at no charge.
3. WiFi: CommScope has announced the latest additions to its Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP) portfolio—the indoor RUCKUS H550 and outdoor RUCKUS T350—and new enterprise and service-provider features in RUCKUS SmartZoneOS. The updates are designed to support specific enterprise vertical market use-cases.
4. Talent: Splunk has hired AWS Public Sector veteran Teresa Carlson as president and chief growth officer.
B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances
1. Talent – Channel Chief: Avaya has hired Talkdesk and Amazon Web Services (AWS) veteran John Youri as senior VP of strategy and global alliances.
2. Cloud Management: Cirrusform has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Management Tools Competency status. This competency recognizes that Cirrusform assists customers to provision and manage AWS workloads through specialized solutions for administering, provisioning, managing, and optimizing AWS resources, Cirrusform says.
3. Training and Education – Software: Red Hat has launched Red Hat Learning Subscription Premium. This new offering, available in North America initially, provides “access to self-paced learning experience and access to instructors via live, interactive, virtual classes,” the IBM-owned company says.
4. Partner Leader – VoIP Services: GreenLink Networks has hired CNET veteran Larry Meador as channel manager. GreenLink is a channel-only provider of Business VoIP Service.
5. Partnership – Unified Communications: Ethos Voice and Data has joined Evolve IP’s white label program.
6. Partnership – User Experience: ServiceNow and Qualtrics have inked a strategic partnership to help “companies deliver next-generation employee experiences and customer service, leveraging the combined power of ServiceNow’s digital workflows with Qualtrics’ experience management technology on a single platform,” the companies say.
