5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 05 October 2021

Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Channel Chief: Malwarebytes has hired VMware and Carbon Black veteran Amy Appleyard as senior vice president of global sales.

2. Executive Leadership – IT Management Software: Ivanti has named Jeff Abbott as CEO, succeeding Jim Schaper.

3. Partnership – Cisco Systems and Tata Communications: Tata Communications and Cisco Systems have expanded their partnership with new network-focused initiatives. The effort leans heavily on Cisco Meraki to “empower enterprises with simple and easy to deploy, manage, and analyse IT infrastructure for delivering anywhere, anytime access,” the two companies said.

4. Partnership – IoT and Smart Lighting: Clevertronics and Wirepas have partnered to provide customers with high-scale, low-cost smart emergency lighting. The solutions have been deployed across 630 sites across Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

5. Partner Program – High Performance Computing: Cornelis Networks has launched the Cornelis Networks Partner Program. Mark Spargo, senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing, is leading the effort.

6. Contest – Startup Funding: Snowflake has launched a Global Startup Challenge, which offers three competition finalists the opportunity to be considered for an investment (total of up to $1 million across the three finalists), as well as marketing exposure at a global scale.

