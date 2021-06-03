5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 03 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, June 3, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – MSP Advisor: Cogent Growth Partners, a buy-side advisor and intermediary for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the IT Services sector, has assisted Aldridge with two recent acquisitions. The deals involve Aldridge buying Tarrant Technology and ENTRUST Technology Consulting. Financial terms of each deal were not disclosed.

2. MSP Software Bundle: Syncro’s MSP software platform now includes Splashtop’s remote control capabilities. Syncro is a fast-growing, cloud-based platform that supports PSA (professional services automation) and RMM (remote monitoring and management) capabilities.

3. PSA Software Upgrade: The Kimble Applications Summer 21 release is now available. New features for the Salesforce CRM-focused PSA platform include:

Dynamic availability scoring, which builds on Kimble’s resource planning and bench optimization functionality.

Enhancements to Kimble’s ability to track baseline projections vs. actual project costs and revenues.

Accel-KKR acquired Kimble Applications in March 2021.

4. Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI): Dell has unveiled new Dell EMC VxRail HCI systems with enhanced performance based on recently launched Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, the technology giant says.

5. VMware Bundle: VMware has announced VMware Anywhere Workplace, which bundles:

VMware Workspace ONE for unified endpoint management, desktop and app virtualization.

VMware Carbon Black Cloud for endpoint and workload protection.

VMware SASE for SD-WAN, cloud web security, zero trust network access, and firewalling.

6. Virtual Desktops: US Signal has launched Virtual Workspace, a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables customers to “securely and cost effectively deliver custom desktop environments ─ virtual workspaces ─ to their users on whatever endpoint they’re using,” the company says. Virtual Workspace, built atop VMware software, is available through US Signal as well as select MSPs in US Signal’s partner network.

7. Network Monitoring: cPacket Networks has released the cVu 32100 and cVu 32100E. The offerings allow enterprises to “acquire, aggregate, observe, and reliably deliver network packet data to IT performance and security tools,” cPacket Networks says.

8. Cisco Cloud Updates: During a Future Cloud event, Cisco unveiled a new hybrid cloud compute platform called the Cisco UCS X-Series, powered by Cisco Intersight. Deeper details are here.

9. New Windows Release: Microsoft will unveil the next Windows release on June 24.

10. Executive Leadership: Accenture CEO Julie Sweet will take on the added role of chair, effective September 1, 2021. Under Sweet’s leadership the past two years, Accenture has been very busy on the M&A front — acquiring dozens of IT consulting companies.

11. Private Equity – New Fund: TA Associates has raised $12.5 billion for its new TA XIV fund. Investor demand exceeding TA Associates’ original $10.5 billion target for the fund, the private equity firm says. TA Associates has extensive experience in the technology industry — including investments in the cybersecurity and data protection. Example holdings include Arcserve, Ivanti and Netwrix.

12. Investor Pressure – Dropbox: Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a sizable stake in Dropbox, The Wall Street Journal reports. Dropbox’s stock has been trading below its IPO price most of the time since the company went public in March 2018, the report notes.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Channel Chief – Cloud-based Video: Qumu has hired Susan Young as vice president of strategic alliances and channel. Young will lead Qumu’s strategic partnership program as part of the company’s “better together” strategy, Qumo says.

2. Distribution – SMB Security: Pulsia Technology has agreed to distribute Untangle in the Spain, Mexico and France markets.

