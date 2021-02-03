5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Wednesday 03 February 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs).

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Funding – Sales Management & Workflow: Scratchpad has raised $13 million in Series A funding led by Craft Ventures, with participation from Accel. Seeking to disrupt traditional CRM applications, Scratchpad is designed as a web app and Chrome plugin — with the entire setup process taking less than 30 seconds, Scratchpad says.

2. Cloud Services Visibility: OpenText has launched Webroot BrightCloud Cloud Service Intelligence, which allows Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) to “prevent unsafe, unsanctioned, unwanted or noncompliant usage of cloud services and applications,” the company says.

3. ScanSource Quarterly Results: IT distributor ScanSource’s financial results for Q2 ended December 31, 2020 included:

Net sales of $810.9 million, down 2 percent from Q2 of the previous year.

Net income from continuing operations of $11.1 million.

Mike Baur, chairman and CEO of ScanSource, said the results exceeded ScanSource’s expectations despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. MSP Partner Program: Datto has updated its Global Partner Program for MSPs. It now features a new Datto Help Center and new support processes; a new unified Datto Community, expanded course offerings in Datto Academy; and renaming the partner tiers to better represent the global partner base, the company says.

2. Momentum – Endpoint Security and RMM: Action1, which blends cloud-based endpoint security and RMM (remote monitoring and management), grew revenue more than 2,750 percent in 2020 vs. 2019 — though actual dollar figures were not disclosed. Action1 supports both enterprises and MSPs.

3. Partnership – VPN: The Comcast Business Teleworker VPN solution leverages Cisco Meraki to give customers secure remote access.

4. Talent – Channel Chief – Software Defined Storage: SoftIron has hired Phil Crocker as VP of business development and channel. “Crocker has been tasked with leading the company’s growing business development team and building out its channel partner program with a focus on HyperDrive, SoftIron’s flagship open source-based, software-defined storage solution,” the company says. Crocker arrives after SoftIron raised $34 million in Series B funding in 2020.

5. Talent – Distribution: AVANT Communications has promoted channel veterans Bana Qashu, Isaiah Hogberg, Rick Reed and Rob Merhej to the role of regional vice president.

6. Talent: ConvergeOne has hired DXC veteran Eugene O’Callaghan as president, services organization.

