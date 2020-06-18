Technology Industry Diversity, Equality and Inclusion: Progress Report

How is the technology industry addressing workforce diversity, equality & inclusion? Here are research & progress reports on hiring, compensation, policies & more.

How are the technology industry and Silicon Valley addressing workforce diversity, equality and inclusion? Check this ongoing ChannelE2E blog for ongoing updates. We’ll track market research, corporate policies and initiatives designed to address social equality across:

recruiting and hiring practices;

compensation;

career development;

staff retention;

executive leadership; and

much more.

Note: Blog originally published June 18, 2020. Ongoing updates thereafter. If you have an update to share, please email details to ChannelE2E’s Joe Panettieri (Joe@AfterNines.com).

Alphabet and Google: Google announced a new hiring goal and security policy to address racial issues at its offices. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that by 2025, the company aims to have 30% more of its leaders be from underrepresented groups. About 96% of Google’s U.S. leaders are white or Asian, and 73% globally are men. Source: Reuters, June 18, 2020.

Apple: Multiple updates…

Apple’s head of diversity and inclusion Christie Smith has left the company. Her successor has not been named as of this report. Apple’s diversity and inclusion team will continue to report to Deirdre O’Brien, senior VP of retail and people. Source : Bloomberg, June 17, 2020.

: Bloomberg, June 17, 2020. More than half of new Apple hires in 2018 were Black, Hispanic or from other historically underrepresented groups in tech. Women accounted for 38 percent of Apple workforce under the age of 30, compared to 33 percent of the overall staff. Source: Bloomberg, June 17, 2020.

Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition: See ongoing updates involving business policies, social issues and potential racial bias here. Source: ChannelE2E, January 2020 and ongoing thereafter.

Cisco Systems: Multiple updates…

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, addressing 3,000 partners at a major conference, called on employees, customers and partners to tackle social and community issues together. Source : ChannelE2E, November 5, 2019.

: ChannelE2E, November 5, 2019. Cisco Systems has a new purpose — “Power an Inclusive Future for All” — and four related initiatives designed to deliver on that purpose, CEO Chuck Robbins says. Source: ChannelE2E, June 17, 2020.

Compensation, Hiring and Wages: Multiple updates…

Hired Inc. Research : Job seekers who identified as Black or Hispanic tended to both expect and receive lower salary offers than their White and Asian peers over the past year, according to Hired Inc. Job seekers who identified as Black expected a $129,000 salary on average, with eventual offers averaging $134,000. White job applicants sought and received $138,000 and $144,000, respectively, while the figures for Asian candidates were $140,000 and $145,000. Source : The Wall Street Journal, June 17, 2020.

: Job seekers who identified as Black or Hispanic tended to both expect and receive lower salary offers than their White and Asian peers over the past year, according to Hired Inc. Job seekers who identified as Black expected a $129,000 salary on average, with eventual offers averaging $134,000. White job applicants sought and received $138,000 and $144,000, respectively, while the figures for Asian candidates were $140,000 and $145,000. : The Wall Street Journal, June 17, 2020. Government Cybersecurity and AI Jobs: Changes in federal hiring practices are urgently needed to fill thousands of jobs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence in the face of aggressive competition from the private sector, lawmakers and federal commissioners said. Source: The Wall Street Journal, June 18, 2020.

Facebook: Several U.S. civil rights groups called upon some of the world’s largest companies to pause advertising on Facebook in July 2020, saying the social network is not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms. The groups, which include the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), launched the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign with a newspaper ad. Source: Reuters, June 17, 2020.

IBM: The company’s 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report with Inclusion information is here. Source: IBM, 2017.

Laws, Regulations and Rulings: The Supreme Court ruled that federal civil rights laws prohibit workplace discrimination against LGBTQ workers. Source: ChannelE2E, June 15, 2020.

Microsoft: The company’s 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Report is here. Source: Microsoft, November, 2019.

Technology Industry Movements: Leaders from across the technology industry condemned racism and vowed to drive social equality. The outcry followed the murder of George Floyd — a black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer. The officer has been fired and faces murder charges. Source: ChannelE2E, June 2, 2020.

Note: Blog originally published June 18, 2020. Ongoing updates thereafter. If you have an update to share, please email details to ChannelE2E’s Joe Panettieri (Joe@AfterNines.com).