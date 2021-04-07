SAP Partner Acquired: Pythian Buys ManageServe

Canadian cloud, data and analytics services company Pythian Services has acquired SAP partner and managed IT services provider (MSP) ManageServe for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 224 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

ManageServe will bolster Pythian’s existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and SAP HANA expertise across Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and SAP cloud platforms, according to the buyer.

Pythian, backed by private equity firm Mill Point Capital, also has M&A experience. Indeed, Pythian acquired Agosto, a Google Cloud partner and cloud services and development firm, in April 2020.

Pythian Acquires ManageServe: Executive Insight

Keith Angell, CEO, Pythian, commented on the deal:

“ManageServe’s reputation for SAP excellence, outstanding customer service, and deep technical know-how fits well with Pythian’s full lifecycle approach as we enable our customers to scale, optimize and gain value from their most mission-critical business applications. Further, ManageServe’s analytics capabilities around SAP systems and databases align well with Pythian’s data-first approach to digital transformation.”

Sabir Kapasi, CEO, ManageServe said:

“We’re excited to join forces with the Pythian team. Together we are extremely well-positioned to help clients optimize enterprise-scale SAP workloads on premise or in the cloud so they can maximize the business value of their data.”

