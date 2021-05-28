Salesforce Dreamforce 2021 Conference: Coronavirus Vaccinations Required for U.S. Attendees

Salesforce Dreamforce 2021 conference attendees in the United States will need to be fully vaccinated from the coronavirus, Salesforce says.

If you want to attend the Salesforce Dreamforce 2021 conference in the United States, you’ll need to be fully vaccinated from the coronavirus, the cloud CRM software provider says.

Dreamforce 2021 is scheduled for September 21-23 in San Francisco. The additional twist: This year’s event will also have content and sessions in New York City, London, and Paris. Online content also is planned.

In the U.S., anyone attending in-person will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Leaders in the medical community, including epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant, will work with Salesforce to help ensure the safety of all attendees, the company said. Salesforce did not indicate what health safety steps it would take for the parallel events in Europe.

Thousands of technology conferences worldwide were canceled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many of those conferences are now seeking ways to resume in 2021 and beyond.

