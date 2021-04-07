Covid-19 Vaccine Passports: Privacy, Technology and Status Updates

What exactly are vaccine passports? The short answer involves a document — either analog or digital — that verifies your COVID-19 immunization status. The vaccine passport, in theory, will allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop, dine, attend sporting events, concerts and more, according to the Associated Press.

Still, vaccine passports also raise potential privacy, data security, equality and ethics concerns. This blog, updated regularly, tracks the status of vaccine passports worldwide, the technology involved, problems they strive to solve, and the ethical concerns they potentially raise.

Here are the latest updates sorted alphabetically…

ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union): Multiple Updates…

Source : A system of immunity passports in the United States threatens to exacerbate racial disparities and harm the civil liberties of all. ACLU , May 18, 2020.

The American Civil Liberties Union says “any proposal for vaccine credentials must be primarily paper-based, decentralized, and protect privacy.” Source: ACLU, March 31, 2021.

European Union: Multiple updates…

Two of Europe’s biggest airlines, British Airways and budget carrier Ryanair Holdings, have started allowing fliers to provide Covid-19 vaccination and test-result details alongside personal data, like passport numbers and visa information, during bookings. The airlines say the move will eventually help passengers show they have been inoculated when landing at destinations that have started to welcome vaccinated travelers. Source : The Wall Street Journal, March 17, 2021.

Israel: Multiple updates…

Israelis in possession of a “Green Pass” — certificate of presumed COVID-19 immunity, displayed on an Israeli Health Ministry app — will be allowed entry to leisure facilities such as gyms and hotels. Source : Reuters, February 15, 2021.

United Kingdom: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government will test out a contentious “vaccine passport” system — a way for people to offer proof they have protection from COVID-19 — as a tool to help travel and large events return safely. Source: The Associated Press, April 4, 2021.

United States: Multiple updates…

Arkansas: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says there are no plans for the state government to implement a Covid-19 “vaccine passport” program for Arkansans. Source : CBS News Affiliate, April 6, 2021.

: Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, said the state is interested in developing standards for a vaccination passport system that would be developed by the private sector. : San Francisco Chronicle, April 4, 2021. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order banning the use of Covid-19 passports in the state. The order prohibits any government entity from issuing vaccine passports and blocks businesses from requiring any such documentation. DeSantis cited freedom and privacy concerns as the primary basis for the action, arguing that the implementation and enforcement of vaccine passports would “create two classes of citizens based on vaccinations.” Source : CNN, April 3, 2021.

A bill, known as aims to ban forced COVID-19 vaccinations, forced digital contact tracing, and required proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering a government business. : SouthernMinn, April 5, 2021. New York: The Excelsior Pass allows New Yorkers to upload their official coronavirus results—from a number of different vaccination sites and labs—into the system to verify that the person holding the pass meets the standards to enter a venue for mass gatherings. Source : Conde Nast Traveller, April 2, 2021.

South Carolina: In a tweet, Governor Henry McMaster said “Vaccine passports will have no place in South Carolina. The very idea un-American to its core.” Source : ABC News, April 5, 2021. Congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-01) and members of the South Carolina congressional delegation penned a letter strongly opposing the use of vaccine passports in the state. Source : Congresswoman Nancy Mace, April 5, 20221.

Texas : Texas government agencies and political subdivisions will not be allowed to create a so-called “vaccine passport” requirement, according to a an Executive Order filed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Source : KHOU 11, April 6, 2021.

