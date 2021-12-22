RSA Conference 2022 Rescheduled Amid COVID-19 Omicron Concerns

New RSA Conference 2022 dates compete with ConnectWise IT Nation Secure 2022 event for MSPs (managed IT service providers).

RSA Conference 2022, the cybersecurity event, is shifting from February 2022 to June 2022 amid concerns about COVID-19 and the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

RSA Conference 2022 organizers have confirmed the shift to June 6-9. The conference will still be held in San Francisco.

The new RSA Conference 2022 dates compete head-on against ConnectWise’s IT Nation Secure 2022 event, which is scheduled for June 6-8 in Orlando, Florida.

While RSA Conference is designed for all types of security professionals and executives, the IT Nation Secure event focuses more on MSPs and IT service providers.