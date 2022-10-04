N-able Empower 2022 Live Blog: MSP Software, Cloud and Cybersecurity Partner News
Several hundred MSPs are on hand for N-able Empower 2022, a partner conference this week in Las Vegas. The event surfaces at a key time for N-able and its managed IT service provider (MSP) partners.
Indeed, N-able continues to grow, the MSP market remains healthy, and MSP valuations have generally held up well despite rising interest rates and inflation challenges. Still, N-able continues to evolve its business for cloud and cybersecurity opportunities.
Key N-able moves ahead of the Empower 2022 conference included:
- Acquiring SpinPanel then launching the N-able Cloud User Hub to help MSPs manage Microsoft 365 cloud services for customers.
- Announcing Mike Cullen’s new focus on the RMM (remote monitoring and management) business.
- Bundling RMM, remote control and ticket management software to more effectively compete against ConnectWise, Kaseya (owner of Datto) and NinjaOne as well as startups such as Atera and Syncro.
- Rebranding and enhancing a cloud-first backup platform, now known as Cove.
N-able Empower 2022: Cybersecurity, Cloud and MSP M&A Updates Expected
So what’s next? At the conference, we’re set to catch up with N-able CEO John Pagliuca, Senior Director of Partner Experience David Weeks, and a range of MSP market experts who are focused on cybersecurity, M&A, automation and more.
Stay tuned to this live blog for regular updates throughout the conference.
No Comments