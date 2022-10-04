N-able Preps Microsoft Azure, Multi-Cloud Management Capabilities for MSP Partners

N-able Cloud Asset Manager may lead MSPs to multi-cloud infrastructure management across Microsoft Azure, AWS & Google Cloud. Here's how.

N-able is calling on MSPs to extend beyond basic Microsoft 365 reselling, security and data protection capabilities. How so? The MSP software provider is preparing enhancements to two existing products — Cove Data Protection and Cloud User Hub — while also developing a new solution called Cloud Asset Manager.

During a keynote session at the N-able Empower 2022 conference in Las Vegas, the company previewed thee following capabilities:

1. Cove Data Protection is already in the market and widely deployed. Next up, N-able plans to build Microsoft Teams data protection capabilities; audit services; and serverless cloud cloud capabilities.

2. Cloud User Hub, based on the SpinPanel acquisition, already supports various Microsoft 365 user management capabilities. Forthcoming enhancements will allow MSPs manage and automate tenants, users and subscriptions; help customers optimize Microsoft 365 spend with N-central and N-sight integrations; more integrations including Pax8 and Ingram Micro distribution connections; and extend to other Microsoft cloud services over time.

3. Cloud Asset Manager is a new, forthcoming service that will allow MSPs to manage Microsoft Azure assets. First up, MSPs should watch for N-central and N-sight integrations; preview access for early testers; support for virtual machine management on Azure; and a potential extension to Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform support further down the road.

Follow-up: Cloud Asset Manager leverages technology from the SpinPanel acquisition, as well as additional N-able developers, CEO John Pagliuca said in a media Q&A later in the day.

Are MSPs Ready to Manage AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Infrastructure?

The big wildcard in all this: Are MSPs ready to truly extend beyond Microsoft 365 user management services — while potentially diving into Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and AWS infrastructure management capabilities?

Fact is, the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs already offer many of the capabilities that Cloud Asset Manager is promising to deliver. However, tens of thousands of MSPs don’t monetize or manage cloud infrastructure and/or platform as a service (PaaS).

Kaseya, a major N-able rival, tried to capitalize on the opportunity by acquiring Unigma in 2017 — though nothing much ever came of that deal. Other M&A moves in the cloud cost management and infrastructure management market involved:

Meanwhile, example M&A deals in the cloud security posture management (CSPM) market include:

In some ways, N-able Cloud Asset Manager will face competition from many of the tools listed above. Plus, new options are popping up all the time. Upstarts to know include Ternary and nOps, among many others.

N-able: Applying the MSP Mindset to Cloud Management?

Still, N-able understands MSP consumption, management and monetization models. So we’ll be watching the Cloud Asset Manager strategy and execution closely.

Disclosure: ChannelE2E Editorial Director Joe Panettieri is a member of Channel Angels, an angel investor network that invested in Ternary and nOps.