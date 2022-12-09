MSP Marketing Services M&A: Tech Pro Marketing Acquires Ulistic

Two well-known firms that offer marketing services to MSPs have come together. Indeed, Tech Pro Marketing has acquired Ulistic LP. The deal was completed in October 2022, both parties confirmed to ChannelE2E. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tech Pro Marketing began serving MSPs in 2017 and officially opened as an MSP-specific marketing firm on January 1, 2019. The company typically supports MSPs that generate between $500,000 and $5 million in annual managed services revenue. “Our goal is to provide an undeniable return on investment to that market,” Tech Pro Marketing CEO Nate Freedman said.

Tech Pro Marketing’s core priority for 2023 is to leverage and combine all of the knowledge and experience of both firms to “secure ourselves as the most effective outsourced marketing solution for the small-business MSP market,” Freedman added.

In an email to ChannelE2E, former Ulistic CEO Stuart Crawford said:

“Ulistic was one of the early companies offering fully managed marketing services for MSPs, since those early days, how MSPs go to market as drastically shifted over the years and teaming up with Tech Pro Marketing to tackle these changes, simply made sense. Now clients of Ulistic and Tech Pro Marketing will have the combination of two great teams in their corner to support their efforts to win new business in 2023 and beyond.”

Concluded Freedman: