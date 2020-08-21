10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended August 21, 2020

This week's most read channel partner & MSP news stories involved NinjaRMM Data Protection, MSP software acquisitions, Dell Channel Chief Rola Dagher & more.

Which news, analysis and research stories generated the most ChannelE2E readership this week? Here’s the lineup, along with the implications for IT consulting firms, MSPs (managed IT service providers), VARs and more.

1. Huawei Banned: Which Countries?: The 5G equipment debate continues. The latest updates involve the United States, Germany, India and telecom service providers.

2. SBA PPP Loan Updates: How Congress may evolve the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to eliminate more paybacks and permit some small businesses to take a second round of loans.

3. NinjaRMM Launches Cloud BDR: The RMM (remote monitoring and management) software company builds an integrated data protection platform for MSPs.

4. MSP Software M&A Coming: Multiple deals are expected before the U.S. presidential election.

5. Cloud Market Share 2020: How Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) stack up against one another.

6. Tech M&A – 2020 Deals Listed: Over 300 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT solutions providers, IT consulting firms, and more.

7. Ingram Micro and SoftBank: Their business units are partnering on a cloud marketplace in Japan. Could a larger relationship emerge?

8. Dell’s Rola Dagher: 10 Things to Know: A closer look at Dell’s new channel chief.

9. Top 10 ServiceNow Partners: The companies that are cashing in on IT service management (ITSM) deployments.

10. Sell Without Discounting: How to win business without cutting your prices.