10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 18 June 2021
This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:
10. Private Equity Acquires Azure MSP: Why Apax Partners purchased Infogain…
9. Cohesity IPO?: Speculation that the data protection software provider will soon launch an IPO continues.
8. Sherweb Launches ITSM for MSPs: The cloud-based ticketing software has some capabilities that may compete with PSA (professional services automation) software on some fronts.
7. UiPath RPA Partner Ecosystem Growth: How IT consulting firms and bot developers are embracing robotic process automation (RPA).
6. N-able Hires Chief Marketing Officer: Bluehost and Vistaprint veteran Jeff Nulsen joins MSP software company as potential spin-out from parent SolarWinds draws closer.
5. Top 10 ServiceNow Partners: One year after we first published this blog, it remains a reader favorite.
4. Ingram Micro Company Sale Update: Private equity firm Platinum Equity is striving to complete the Ingram Micro acquisition. But will the deal’s valuation increase?
3. Big Tech Antitrust Investigations: Government regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere are taking a closer look at Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google business practices…
2. Tech M&A List: More than 800 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.
1. Accenture Buyout List: A look at how the global IT consulting firm has acquired more than 70 MSPs and technology firms focused on cloud services, big data analytics, cybersecurity and more.
