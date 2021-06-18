Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 18 June 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involved Accenture, Apax Partners, Cohesity, Infogain, Ingram Micro, N-able, Platinum Equity, ServiceNow, Sherweb, UiPath and more.

by Joe Panettieri • Jun 18, 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Private Equity Acquires Azure MSP: Why Apax Partners purchased Infogain…

9. Cohesity IPO?: Speculation that the data protection software provider will soon launch an IPO continues.

8. Sherweb Launches ITSM for MSPs: The cloud-based ticketing software has some capabilities that may compete with PSA (professional services automation) software on some fronts.

7. UiPath RPA Partner Ecosystem Growth: How IT consulting firms and bot developers are embracing robotic process automation (RPA).

6. N-able Hires Chief Marketing Officer: Bluehost and Vistaprint veteran Jeff Nulsen joins MSP software company as potential spin-out from parent SolarWinds draws closer.

5. Top 10 ServiceNow Partners: One year after we first published this blog, it remains a reader favorite.

4. Ingram Micro Company Sale Update: Private equity firm Platinum Equity is striving to complete the Ingram Micro acquisition. But will the deal’s valuation increase?

3. Big Tech Antitrust Investigations: Government regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere are taking a closer look at Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google business practices…

2. Tech M&A List: More than 800 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

1. Accenture Buyout List: A look at how the global IT consulting firm has acquired more than 70 MSPs and technology firms focused on cloud services, big data analytics, cybersecurity and more.

