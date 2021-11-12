10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 12 November 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Abe Garver, Microsoft's Ann Johnson, AppRiver, ConnectWise, Datto, Gradient MSP, N-able, OpenTex, Zix & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. OpenText Acquires Zix and AppRiver: OpenText essentially gains email security, backup, disaster recovery and cloud services for MSPs. Will there be synergies with OpenText’s Webroot and Carbonite businesses?

9. Gradient MSP Raises $10 Million: Armed with the funding. Gradient MSP plans to drive business automation software company R&D, team expansion and MSP enablement efforts, according to CEO Colin Knox and VP of Channel Dave Goldie.

8. M&A List – 1,000 MSP Mergers and Acquisition: See the list to see who’s buying, investing and backing MSP buyouts.

7. N-able Board Expands Security Expertise: Microsoft security expert Ann Johnson joins N-able board. MSP software companies strive to further safeguard code & supply chains from cyberattacks.

6. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

5. Where Is Huawei 5G Networking Equipment Banned?: The answer continues to evolve. Here’s a country-by-country look at where the company’s networking equipment is permitted vs. banned.

4. N-able, Datto and ConnectWise – MSP Market Reality Check: Quarterly earnings results from N-able and Datto, coupled with a strong ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2021 turning, reveal continued MSP market strength.

3. MSP M&A Becomes Platform Grab: How will M&A activity among MSPs evolve? The answer involves “platform” sized MSPs buying one another, according to FOCUS Investment Banking‘s Abe Garver. Here’s why.

2. ConnectWise Bets MSP Software Code Base on This: The answer involves an Asio architecture and new RMM offering. We’ve got the details from IT Nation Connect 2021.

1. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.