10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 09 July 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involves Accenture, Acronis RMM and PSA plans, Capgemini, Ingram Micro Cloud, Kaseya VSA cyberattack recovery plan, Pax8 buys Resello, SAP & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Ingram-AWS Partnership Details: Here’s how Ingram Micro Cloud is expanding business activities with Amazon Web Services.

9. Capgemini Acquires SAP Partner: The latest in a growing list of SAP partner buyouts involves a global IT consulting firm and an Australia-based SAP expert.

8. MSP Judgment Day: This article — written in June 2019 — describes how ransomware attacks threaten the MSP industry’s credibility worldwide.

7. Acronis Preparing RMM, PSA Software Surprises?: New CEO Patrick Pulvermueller seems to be indicating exactly that as he strives to further embrace MSP partners.

6. Pax8 Acquires Resello: The cloud and SaaS marketplace for MSPs continues to expand organically and through M&A worldwide. The Resello deal and an earlier acquisition reinforce Pax8’s growing focus on Microsoft Azure and 365 partners.

5. Tech M&A List: More than 800 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

4. SolarWinds Orion Hack Timeline: A detailed look at when the original attack occurred, when it was discovered, and how SolarWinds responded to the attack.

3 Accenture Buyout List: A look at how the global IT consulting firm has acquired more than 80 MSPs and technology firms focused on cloud services, big data analytics, cybersecurity and more.

2. Huawei Banned or Permitted?: A country-by-country list that describes where Huawei’s networking equipment is permitted and where it is barred.

1. Kaseya VSA Cyberattack & Recovery: The latest details on the attack and the VSA recovery timeline for MSPs that run the RMM software.