10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 04 February 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involves Citrix, ConnectWise, Deloitte, Dextra, Godspeed, IBM, Kyndryl, Pax8, Service Leadership, ServiceNow & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Private Equity Acquires ServiceNow Government Partner: In this deal, Godspeed Capital Management purchased Savli Group, a ServiceNow professional services partner focused on federal government agencies.

9. IBM Acquisition List: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, through organic R&D and acquisitions, is striving to pivot the enterprise technology provider toward multi-cloud software and hybrid cloud consulting services that drive business automation.

8. Deloitte Acquires Product Know-How: The IT consulting giant purchased product engineering services and embedded software firm Dextra Technologies.

7. ConnectWise-Pax8 Partnership: The details… Service Leadership (owned by ConnectWise) and Sea-Level Operations (owned by Pax8 ) have inked an expanded partnership to help MSPs drive business growth.

6. Accenture M&A List: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

5. Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 90 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few weeks of 2022.

4. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

3. IBM Acquires Telco Consulting Firm: IBM Consulting’s Hybrid Cloud Services, armed with Sentaca acquisition, sharpen focus 5G networks, telcos & communications service providers.

2. Citrix Systems Buyout Confirmed: Citrix will be acquired by Elliott Management & Vista Equity Partners for $16.5B, then merged into Tibco, the private equity buyers confirm.

1. COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements: Will businesses with 100 or more employees be required to enforce COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly coronavirus testing? Legal battle looms.