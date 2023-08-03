Lumu Technologies Announces New Integration With ConnectWise PSA

Lumu's integration with ConnectWise PSA aims to streamline incident management and enable faster response to cybersecurity threats.

Lumu Technologies has announced its integration with ConnectWise PSA. The integration aims to streamline incident management, provide real-time threat measurements, and enable faster response to cybersecurity threats, the company said.

ConnectWise will incorporate Lumu’s threat detection and response automation into its partner ecosystem.

The center of the Miami-based Lumu’s offering is its Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model, which focuses on measuring network compromise in real-time. The aim of the program is to identify and isolate confirmed instances of compromise in an organization’s network.

The collaboration with ConnectWise allows IT solution providers to ingest Lumu incident data directly into their clients’ ConnectWise PSA environment. As a result, this combined platform will allow IT solution providers to identify and address security gaps while increasing operational efficiency.

Lumu’s ConnectWise Integration: Additional Commentary

Ricardo Villadiego, founder and CEO, Lumu, said:

“Lumu for MSPs was built to provide IT Solution Providers a way to grow their cybersecurity practices effectively by unifying threat visibility and automating threat response. We are excited to augment the power of Lumu for MSPs with our certified integration with ConnectWise PSA, as it allows us to provide TSPs with a powerful combination of threat intelligence and automation.”

Travis Vigneau, senior director of Channel Sales and Alliances, ConnectWise, commented:

“Our commitment to streamline security operations end to end involves offering integrations with the best technologies and vendors. We are excited to grow our partner ecosystem with an industry leader like Lumu, who offers visibility and threat response automation to IT solution providers.”

About Lumu

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. The company has 114 employees listed on LinkedIn.

Lumu has developed a closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes.