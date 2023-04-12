Logicalis Launches Private Network Services Powered by Cisco

Managed services provider Logicalis US launched Private Network Services powered by Cisco, a private cellular connectivity solution and corresponding professional services.

Logicalis Launches Private 5G as-a-Service Powered by Cisco

Logicalis is a Cisco Global Gold integrator and is the first U.S. partner to deliver Cisco Private 5G as-a-service, including professional services for site evaluation and implementation, as well as managed services for ongoing support. Logicalis will oversee the on-site engineering, including site preparation, ordering of solution components, organization of the spectrum, SIM management, staging, creation of customer profiles, core and RAN installation.

Logicalis’ Private Network Services are based on Cisco’s Private 5G architecture. The services offer secure, highly available connectivity to complement Wi-Fi for mission-critical applications across industries, including manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, mining, oil and gas, state and local government, education, and more, according to a statement from Logicalis.

“Connectivity is crucial to prepare organizations for Industry 4.0, and our Private Network Services will help set up our customers for success by bringing the power of 5G and Wi-Fi together in places where Wi-Fi isn’t enough,” said Chris Calvert, VP of Private Wireless Services for Logicalis US. “With Cisco, this offering can help lower costs, integrate with existing infrastructures, improve reliability, and give customers greater simplicity and control, all while ensuring data security through a locally managed network.”

Logicalis’ Private Network Services is an end-to-end offering. The managed service provider will see through deployments from proof of concept and proof of value to activation, with opportunities for customers to customize the ongoing level of support as needed.

Private Network Services: Executive Commentary

“We are committed to working alongside customers as they enhance connectivity and spearhead their organizations’ digital transformation,” said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. “The Private Network Services offering is a natural extension of our connectivity expertise. We are now able to combine that knowledge, as well as our professional and managed services support, with one of our strongest industry partnerships to provide a truly innovative, secure networking solution.”

“Working together with Logicalis, we can expand enterprise access to 5G and Wi-Fi networks in a secure and reliable way, helping accelerate digital transformation,” said Masum Mir, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Provider Mobility, Cisco Networking. “Our cloud-based 5G technology seamlessly integrates with an enterprise’s existing infrastructure, while Logicalis’ extensive experience in networking and managed services helps to ensure ongoing support and success.”

Logicalis’ Private Network Services are available now. For more information, please visit: https://www.us.logicalis.com/private-network-service-5G