Kyndryl Partners With Adtran for Cloud Services Offering

Adtran has announced a collaboration with Kyndryl, a multinational information technology infrastructure services provider.

The partnership centers around Kyndryl's adoption of Adtran's Ensemble virtualization suite to provide secure, managed enterprise cloud access services.

Harnessing the Power of Network Virtualization

Kyndryl will be leveraging both Adtran’s Ensemble Connector and its Ensemble SaaS management and orchestration (MANO) platforms. These tools provide a pay-as-you-grow network virtualization solution for Kyndryl's customers.

The suite's technology operates from servers in Amsterdam and Frankfurt, which Kyndryl says gives it the ability to streamline the process of deploying and managing virtualized services, thereby decreasing hardware reliance.

Simplifying and Optimizing Cloud Connectivity

The Ensemble virtualization suite has been incorporated into Kyndryl's Global Network Peering Platform. This integration fosters the delivery of services that offer efficiency, agility, and security at the network's edge, while also hastening the innovation cycle and shortening the time required to introduce and profit from new services, according to the company.

When used within Kyndryl’s colocation facilities, which are located close to cloud providers and hyperscalers, the Ensemble software provides increased flexibility in delivering open, application-aware virtual services.

The collaboration is expected to provide tailored solutions to meet the specific requirements of Kyndryl's customers. Kydryl says that Ensemble SaaS MANO, built on Adtran’s Ensemble Orchestrator and Virtualization Director, reduces time to market by facilitating the rapid activation and seamless management of services via an open, cloud-based service model.

Additional Insight

Markus Vögele, infrastructure cloud architect at Kyndryl, commented:

"At Kyndryl, we focus on providing our enterprise customers with robust and flexible solutions. Partnering with Adtran and using their Ensemble network virtualization platform enables us to enhance the speed and scalability of our enterprise services deployment."

Mike Heffner, GM of business solutions at Adtran, said:

“Our virtualization solutions assist Kyndryl in evolving their cloud services. By using our Ensemble software and with our continued support, Kyndryl can offer businesses a pay-as-you-grow flexibility, allowing them to align with unique growth patterns and budget needs.”

About Adtran

Adtran Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a global provider of networking and communications solutions.

The company's solutions are used by service providers, enterprises, government organizations, and numerous individual users worldwide.

In 2021, Adtran and ADVA merged their networking businesses in a move to support communications service providers (CSPs), enterprises and government customers worldwide.