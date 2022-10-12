Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

Kaseya Resets IT Glue Passwords Amid ‘Nefarious’ Dark Web Activity

Kaseya enforced IT glue "mandatory password resets and multi-factor authentication (MFA) setup for all user accounts" amid worldwide security concerns.

by Joe Panettieri • Oct 12, 2022

Kaseya has reset IT Glue passwords worldwide amid concerns about potential dark web activity and associated security concerns.

In a statement about the move, Kaseya said:

“Based on a significant increase in nefarious activity by individuals attempting to access IT Glue accounts utilizing credential stuffing tactics, we made the decision to enforce mandatory password resets and multi-factor authentication (MFA) setup for all user accounts in order to ensure a higher level of security for their environments.”

