Kaseya Resets IT Glue Passwords Amid ‘Nefarious’ Dark Web Activity

Kaseya has reset IT Glue passwords worldwide amid concerns about potential dark web activity and associated security concerns.

In a statement about the move, Kaseya said:

“Based on a significant increase in nefarious activity by individuals attempting to access IT Glue accounts utilizing credential stuffing tactics, we made the decision to enforce mandatory password resets and multi-factor authentication (MFA) setup for all user accounts in order to ensure a higher level of security for their environments.”

