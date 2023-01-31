Kaseya Beefs Up Partner Program

Kaseya is delivering on some promises it made to Datto partners -- more favorable MDF terms, better customer service, and more.

Kaseya has announced extensions to its MSP partner programs, delivering on some of the promises Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola made at DattoCon back in September 2022. During that event, Datto partners listened intently to Voccola’s keynote for clues about what the future would bring following Kaseya’s acquisition of Datto.

Today, Kaseya + Datto is making some of those promises real. The company is doubling market development funds and building out a larger team.

Among the improvements are the following:

Enhanced benefits across all tiers: Customers can now combine their Datto and Kaseya spending, meaning that many of them will qualify at higher levels than their current tier and gain access to additional services. The tiered system’s spend levels–Silver ($1K), Gold ($25K), Platinum ($100K) and Blue Diamond ($250K). (Depending on levels, partners will get services such as enablement team support, live technical webinars, 24/7/365 customer support, and free passes to industry events.)

Customers can now combine their Datto and Kaseya spending, meaning that many of them will qualify at higher levels than their current tier and gain access to additional services. The tiered system’s spend levels–Silver ($1K), Gold ($25K), Platinum ($100K) and Blue Diamond ($250K). (Depending on levels, partners will get services such as enablement team support, live technical webinars, 24/7/365 customer support, and free passes to industry events.) Increased program resources : Kaseya repeated its promise made at DattoCon—Increasing program resources over 300%, allowing for more assistance in event planning and execution (such as lunch and learns), as well as twice the amount of market development funds (MDF). Before the acquisition, Kaseya did not offer MDF funds to partners. Kaseya has incorporated Datto’s approach to this partner benefit.

: Kaseya repeated its promise made at DattoCon—Increasing program resources over 300%, allowing for more assistance in event planning and execution (such as lunch and learns), as well as twice the amount of market development funds (MDF). Before the acquisition, Kaseya did not offer MDF funds to partners. Kaseya has incorporated Datto’s approach to this partner benefit. Growing customer support team: The MSP Enablement team has grown from a three-person team under Datto to a 60-person team at Kaseya. This team is a mix of Kaseya and Datto leadership.

Part of this customer support team will likely go to the company’s MSP Concierge program which is being extended to social media including the existing user groups on Facebook.

“If you are having an issue and you’re not getting an answer or not getting support, you’ll be able to access our concierge and our concierge hotline. Our concierge is in all the Facebook groups,” Dan Tomaszewski, EVP of channel for Kaseya + Datto told me.

“If you call and say you are having a billing issue, that concierge is going to work with your account manager at the billing department to make sure you don’t have to explain your story multiple times. It’s one place to go to make sure that we can help you get your issues resolved.”

All levels get access to Powered Services Jumpstart and its marketing automation tool that lets MSPS customize sales sheets to their businesses. This platform will also include content to help MSPs through M&A deals, according to Kaseya + Datto.

Tomaszewski is well aware that all eyes are on Kaseya + Datto and how the company will treat partners going forward, and as a former MSP himself, he’s got a careful eye on what partners want.

“There’s a lot of people that have been out there waiting to see what we are doing. How are we doing things? I want people to know that behind the scenes, there are genuine people that care about them growing their business. We’re committed to it. We’re going to continue to evolve this partner program. But you’ve got folks that have been in your shoes and we are going to make sure you have the best experience and the best vendor partner program experience in the industry.”