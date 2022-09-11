DattoCon22 Live Blog: Kaseya, Datto MSP News As It Happens

DattoCon22 is expected to attract more than 2,000 MSPs this week in Washington, D.C. So what can MSPs expect from Datto, new owner Kaseya, and CEO Fred Voccola?

Track this live blog for previews, breaking news, analysis and regular updates. Here’s a sampling of what ChannelE2E is covering, what’s happening, and more.

Note: Keep checking back for blog updates.

DattoCon22: Kaseya and Datto Product Integrations, Executive Changes & More

5. Kaseya-Datto Integration Plan – Any Updates?: When Kaseya closed the $6.2 billion Datto acquisition in June 2022, CEO Fred Voccola vowed to hit numerous integration and pricing milestones. Among his statements:

At least 17 workflow integrations between Datto products and the Kaseya platform were planned within the first month;

100% of commercial integrations were anticipated to be completed within 120 days;

the list pricing on all Datto technology would be reduced by 10% (on average) or more on new purchases; and

some products’ list prices will come down more than that, while others might remain the same.

Fast forward to DattoCon, and we’ll be checking to see how those integration commitments are moving along.

4. Kaseya and Datto product overlap – Which should MSPs choose?: We’re listening closely to see if Kaseya will have certain recommended use cases to help MSPs decide between the products:

Side note: Product overlap is increasingly common in the MSP software market, and has always been common in the broader enterprise software market. In the MSP sector, for instance, both ConnectWise and N-able each have overlapping RMM products because of previous M&A deals. And in the enterprise sector, Oracle has multiple database management systems. And Microsoft juggled both Windows 95 and Windows NT Workstation 4.0 during the classic PC era. Still, the Kaseya-Datto product overlap generally seems more expansive.

3. Datto Executive Departures — Who Has Left: Some talent changes, employee churn and staff consolidation are inevitable in any major M&A deal. In this particular case, Datto CEO Tim Weller exited the business the day Kaseya closed the deal. Other noteworthy Datto executive departures include former Datto:

All of those executives were listed on the Datto corporate website the day Kaseya announced plans to acquired Datto. They’ve since exited the business.

Should MSPs be concerned about those particular departures? Not in all cases. And that’s not a knock on talent that has departed. Rather, successful M&A requires the timely elimination of overlapping roles and responsibilities.

Among the history lessons MSPs should note: The $13.5 billion Symantec-Vertias merger of 2005 failed because overlapping roles remained in place for far too long, multiple executives involved in the deal have told me on multiple occasions.

2. Datto Executives – Retaining Key People: So who from the Datto executive team is still on-board? Datto Chief Revenue Officer Sanjay Singh and Chief Marketing Officer Brooke Cunningham are still listed on that Datto executive webpage, while the following Datto executives are now featured as well:

Ken Ringdahl, senior VP of software engineering and infrastructure;

Russ Morton, GM of data protection;

Kevin Sequeira, GM of PSA; and

Marcus Ward, GM of networking.

Perhaps notably, neither Datto Senior VP Rob Rae nor Datto CISO Ryan Weeks are listed on that Datto executive page. Rob Rae is scheduled to host DattoCon22, though we don’t know if Kaseya has offered him any type of long-term retention package. Meanwhile, Ryan Weeks is on sabbatical — though plans for that workplace break were in place ahead of the M&A deal.

The bigger questions: What steps, if any, is Kaseya taking in terms of Datto talent retention for executives, engineers and support professionals? And did Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola’s comments during an employee town hall this past summer trigger any Datto employee churn? We’ll be poking around for answers.

