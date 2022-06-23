Managed IT services provider Interlaced.io has acquired Grove Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

Interlaced, founded in 2009, is based in San Diego, California. The company has 32 employees listed on LinkedIn. Interlaced.io’s areas of expertise include managed services, Apple business consulting, enterprise networks, zero touch deployment, single sign-on and identity and access management, office relocations, servers and storage and business continuity.

Grove Technologies, founded in 2014, is based in Washington, DC. The company has 12 employees listed on LinkedIn. Grove’s areas of expertise include Mac support, Mac/iOS development, Mac deployments, Mac consulting, staff training, system monitoring, proactive support, disaster recovery, project management, network design and vCIO.

Grove will continue to operate as a standalone brand with close collaboration and mutual support from Interlaced, the company said. Jon Brown, founder of Grove, will remain on staff and continue to oversee the DC market and the rest of the team at Grove Technologies will remain in their current roles servicing Grove’s clients, Interlaced said.

Interlaced.io Acquires Grove Technologies: Growing Plans

Jeff Gaines, president, Interlaced.io, commented:

“Partnering with Jon Brown and the Grove Technologies team will improve our ability to bring Interlaced’s world-class IT services to innovative and fast-growing SMBs in the DC Market. We’re excited about the strong Mac-focus and cybersecurity expertise the Grove team brings to the table. I look forward to seeing our combined capabilities serving both Grove and Interlaced clients, current and future.”

Jon Brown, founder, Grove, said: