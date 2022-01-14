Godspeed Capital Management Acquires Exceptional Software Strategies

Godspeed Capital Management LP announced it has acquired Exceptional Software Strategies, Inc (ESS). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Godspeed Capital Acquires Exceptional Software Strategies

ESS was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. ESS is a professional services company providing information technology solutions to the intelligence community and federal and Department of Defense agencies, including cyber, software and systems engineering, and geographic information systems, according to the company.

Godspeed Capital is a private equity firm focused on the lower middle-market defense and government services, solutions, and technology market, according to a statement from the company. The newly acquired ESS will join Godspeed Capital’s recently formed high-end cyber and technology solutions platform holding company and will provide U.S. defense and intelligence community agencies with a broader suite of solutions to combat cybersecurity and intelligence threats, Godspeed said in the statement.

Godspeed Capital Acquires ESS: “Unparalleled Knowledge and Experience”

Paul Stasko, founder and president of ESS, said:

“Godspeed Capital brings an exceptional amount of government-related expertise, know-how, and vision to the table, as well as a deep understanding of our core Intelligence Community customer set. We are excited to be joining Godspeed as part of a broader, better resourced and scalable platform strategy and look forward to collaborating with like-minded providers as we continue to enhance our collective solutions to meet the increasingly complex and evolving needs of the U.S. Intelligence Community.”

Douglas T. Lake, Jr., founder and managing partner of Godspeed Capital, added:

“We are thrilled to partner with ESS, the go-to provider of mission critical solutions and services to the Intelligence Community and other Federal agencies. Through their unparalleled knowledge and experience with existing and legacy infrastructure, data flows, and processes, ESS is uniquely positioned to shape the future of mission critical technology and data protection requirements. The increased scale and profitability of the combined platform coupled with additional capital and resources from Godspeed will allow us to invest more in technology innovation, talent acquisition, and corporate infrastructure as we move forward. We look forward to accelerating the Company’s growth initiatives.”

ESS was advised by Evergreen Advisors, LLC.

